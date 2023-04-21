Community leaders holding COVID-19 vaccine booster event for seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community leaders and healthcare providers are teaming up to make sure seniors have gotten a COVID booster shot.

community COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is happening Friday morning, April 21, at Gloryland Baptist Church, which is located at 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

People 50 years and older can register to go and get a Pfizer COVID booster. Remember to bring your vaccine card and an ID when you go.

The event is being hosted by 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge General Health System, East Baton Rouge’s Council of Aging, and Gloryland Baptist Church.

