Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Community leaders holding COVID-19 vaccine booster event for seniors

covid-19 vaccine
covid-19 vaccine(Robert P Wormley III)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community leaders and healthcare providers are teaming up to make sure seniors have gotten a COVID booster shot.

community COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is happening Friday morning, April 21, at Gloryland Baptist Church, which is located at 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

People 50 years and older can register to go and get a Pfizer COVID booster. Remember to bring your vaccine card and an ID when you go.

The event is being hosted by 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge General Health System, East Baton Rouge’s Council of Aging, and Gloryland Baptist Church.

For more information and to sign up, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

From the hard hits to some pretty hard falls, more than three million people will suffer a...
YOUR HEALTH: What you don’t know about concussions
Football Concussion
YOUR HEALTH: What you don’t know about concussions
A new, less invasive technique is repairing, not replacing leaky valves.
YOUR HEALTH: Repair, Don’t Replace Leaky Valves
A new, less invasive technique is repairing, not replacing leaky valves.
YOUR HEALTH: Repair, Don’t Replace Leaky Valves