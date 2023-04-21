‘Cast Iron King’ explains his passion for pots

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you grew up in Louisiana, you probably have a memory of your mother or grandmother stirring a roux or cooking a roast in a big cast-iron pot. And if you’re lucky, that seasoned pot was passed down to feed generations. A Baton Rouge man has made those pots his passion.

Clayton Mitchell calls his new building off of Hoo Shoo Too Road in Baton Rouge a barn. It’s about as far from the dusty confines of farm animals as cast iron is from Magnalite. He built the 8,000-square-foot, climate-controlled “barn” to house the country’s second-largest collection of cast iron.

For more than a quarter-century, Mitchell has cruised flea markets, trolled E-Bay, and combed through old hardware stores across the country looking for old cookware. Call him pope of pots, the unofficial king of cast iron.

“I started going to these flea markets, met so many cool people, and about 10 years down the road, you figure out it’s about the people more than it was about the pots,” said Mitchell.

Over the years, he’s amassed quite a collection: close to 7,000 pieces in all.

“It was in every mini-warehouse. I didn’t have a garage left no more. I didn’t have a carport. I didn’t have a bedroom anymore. My dining room was full of cast iron,” added Mitchell.

“It’s not normal,” said his partner and co-collector, Malinda Fontenot. “Normal is when you’re stirring roux for an hour for gumbo.”

She’s helped Mitchell build his collection over the last 15 years. Most of the cast iron in Mitchell’s collection is much older than the pot handed down from your grandmother.

“Fifty, 60, 70-year-old cast iron ain’t really that old. If it’s 100 years old, 125 years old, that’s when they originally started making it,” he explained.

Some are used, some are new, and some even have the original sticker in the bottom of the pot. Mitchell still remembers his first pot, No. 2 Griswold. He paid $2,000 for it.

Griswold, Mitchell explained, is one of the most valuable collectible cast iron. The company began production in 1865, and closed shop in 1957. Mitchell has at least one of almost every pot Griswold made.

“Once you start connecting with the history, that’s what kind of connected me to it, because I grew up cooking with cast iron with my mom,” added Fontenot.

Mitchell said many cast iron pot manufacturers began to close shop between 1930 and the 1960s.

“When Magnalite came in - in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and natural gas - people got tired of cast iron. Stoves got better. People got tired of washing old iron pots. Magnalite was easy to clean. It wasn’t heavy,” he noted.

Mitchell and Fontenot, with the help of a cadre of friends and family, moved the collection from storage buildings scattered across the city into the new “barn” this week, just in time for the Griswold & Cast Iron Cookware Association’s national convention, which is being hosted in Baton Rouge.

More than 150 collectors from across the country gathered to swap pieces, share stories, and marvel at Mitchell’s showroom.

“Oh my God,” said Scott McCarter, who made the 10-hour drive from Arkansas. “This is incredible. It’s like being a kid waking up at Christmas. You go downstairs and there’s a new bike under the tree. This is like a million times better than that.”

McCarter has collected cast iron for 30 years.

“This is by far the most impressive collection I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Mitchell finds the compliments on his collection and his showplace flattering, but for him, just as it was a quarter-century ago, it’s still about the people.

“It’s not fun until people can see it.”

For now, Mitchell’s collection is private, but he says one day he’ll likely turn his fancy barn into a museum.

