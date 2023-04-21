Baton Rouge leaders discuss possible solutions to address affordable housing crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is facing a shortage of affordable housing, and families are feeling the pressure in Baton Rouge.

On Thursday, April 20, Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni hosted a panel discussion with state and local leaders to discuss possible solutions to address the affordable housing crisis.

According to Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Joshua Hollins, an affordable and thriving housing market is vital to the success of growing local communities.

“When we think about our working class, when we think about making sure our community continues to thrive, affordable housing has to be in the conversation,” said Hollins.

Experts at the meeting pointed to high interest rates and growing inflation as part of the reason why the affordable housing crisis has exacerbated over the past few years.

One panelist from the meeting said he would like to see more banks come out of pocket and invest in low-income areas to address the problem.

“I would like to see how we were just as intentional to building the suburbs and bringing resources and infrastructure to the suburban sides of town over the last 50 years, I would love to see that same intentionality when it comes to these historically Black intercity communities,” said Anthony Kimble, Founder & CEO of Kimble Properties.

Other suggestions from the panel included persuading more developers to come to Baton Rouge, teaching more financial literacy, and leaning on lawmakers to come up with more laws to create more tax relief.

Leaders say a solution will not come overnight, but they believe these open conversations are a step in the right direction.

“I think we’re on the cusp of something great here in Baton Rouge and in the parish of East Baton Rouge,” said Hollins.

