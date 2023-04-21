Facebook
Baton Rouge Blues Festival expected to draw big crowds April 21-23

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of you will make your way to downtown Baton Rouge from April 21 through April 23.

The annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival is making it’s return this weekend. Folks are ramping up for a lineup of artists you know and love. Organizers are bringing the festival inside the Hilton Friday, April 21 due to the weather.

Bike Baton Rouge encouraging people to meet at BREC and bike to get to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

You can expect lots of music, food art and activities in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Blvd and Lafayette Streets in downtown Baton Rouge.

The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers.

You can find the full lineup here.

