Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: What you don’t know about concussions

Football Concussion
Football Concussion(MGN)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - From the hard hits to some pretty hard falls, more than three million people will suffer a concussion this year.

“We see a lot of concussions that happen on the playground or at recess or in PE class,” said Erin Reynolds, PsyD, clinical neuropsychologist at Baylor Scott & White Health.

But do you know the common signs?

“We always look out for loss of consciousness, which is actually pretty rare, any stumbling, being off balance, vomiting, and then following the first several minutes, we look for headaches, dizziness, nausea, fogginess, any sensitivity to light or noise,” said Dr. Reynolds.

There are actually 22 symptoms but only one is required to diagnose a concussion. And in the largest study done to date, researchers have found that just one moderate to severe concussion can have a long-term impact on brain function, including memory. If you suffer three or more concussions, you are at higher risk for worsened brain function later in life. In particular, participants’ attention spans were impacted, as well as their ability to complete complex tasks. If you had four or more mild concussions, processing speed and working memory worsened. And each additional reported concussion was linked to progressively worse cognitive function.

“So, we used to think that concussion was homogeneous injury, meaning a concussion is a concussion, everyone is the same. We now know the same person may have multiple concussions and they may all look very different,” said Dr. Reynolds.

What researchers do know is anyone can get one, there’s no blood test or scan to detect it, and no medicine to cure it. The only things that help — mental and physical rest.

And now, researchers are looking into subconcussions. They’re caused by an impact to the head that doesn’t show obvious symptoms. New research suggests that these subconcussions can cause long-term effects such as memory problems and depression. They are most often seen in football, soccer, car crashes, and assaults.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

A new, less invasive technique is repairing, not replacing leaky valves.
YOUR HEALTH: Repair, Don’t Replace Leaky Valves
A new, less invasive technique is repairing, not replacing leaky valves.
YOUR HEALTH: Repair, Don’t Replace Leaky Valves
File Graphic
YOUR HEALTH: SADS; What you need to know about Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
Monday, April 17 is the last full day you can get tickets to the Fork Cancer event.
Fork Cancer fundraiser to help cancer patients, survivors