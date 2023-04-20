Warm and dry today but storms likely on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy, warm, and dry weather prevails again today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Generally partly cloudy skies are expected, with southeast winds running 10-20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

Storms Likely on Friday

Showers and t-storms continue to appear likely for Friday in advance of our next cold front. A round of showers and t-storms is expected to arrive near or shortly after daybreak, with a second round of showers and t-storms possible Friday night as a cold front moves through.

Future Radar (HRRR) (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for a few strong to severe storms, posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats in any isolated strong storms.

Friday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Friday's Flood Risk (WAFB)

Locally heavy rain also remains a possibility, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) maintaining a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding area-wide. The WPC rainfall outlook shows rain totals averaging 1″-2″ across much of our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

WPC Precipitation Forecast (WAFB)

Nicer for the Weekend

Any rain should exit before daybreak on Saturday, with clearing skies, breezy conditions, and slightly cooler temperatures settling into the region. Saturday’s highs will top out in the upper 70s, with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.

Clouds will make a return on Sunday, with a stray shower not completely out of the question. But as it stands right now, I’m keeping rain chances off the board, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Extended Outlook

A somewhat unsettled pattern is expected through the first half of next week as a series of disturbances moves across the area. Isolated showers are possible on Monday, with scattered rains from Tuesday into Thursday morning until our next cold front moves through. Temperatures should be pretty close to normal for much of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.