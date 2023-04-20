‘She didn’t deserve that:’ Family members hold vigil for pregnant mom shot and killed in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends gathered for a vigil Wednesday, April 19, at the same spot 36-year-old Kerisha Johnson was shot and killed early Sunday morning, as she was picking up family members from a party.

Johnson was also pregnant, and her unborn baby girl McKenzie did not survive the shooting.

Police have arrested and charged three 19-year-olds for with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

“I know my sister is gone, and it’s not because of something she did. Her life was taken because we have young men picking up a gun, not knowing what to do with it, don’t know how to shoot, don’t know how to aim,” said Shalonda Guy-Jones, the victim’s sister.

Johnson’s due date was Thursday, April 20.

“That’s what my mind has been on. I don’t have my sister and now I won’t have my niece, because a baby brings so much joy and it brings the family together,” said Guy-Jones.

Family members hold vigil for pregnant mom shot and killed in Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

Family members say Kerisha, also known by ‘KeKe,’ had a beautiful smile, a great laugh, and she loved to eat seafood.

“If you don’t have anyone else you’re supposed to have family. So, we had each other. So, now I’m going to have to hold on to my other siblings,” said Guy-Jones.

The balloons in Kerisha’s honor at the vigil were blue, her favorite color.

She loved to think about the ocean whenever she was having a bad day.

“Imagine that we are on the beach with white sand and the water is crystal blue. I said, there’s nothing and no one to bother us, we’d put our feet in the water, it’s just peaceful and that would be our peaceful place to go too together,” said Guy-Jones.

Police say Kerisha was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

New video from a witness appears to show people running from the scene of a party after the shots were fired.

“I hope they catch whoever did this, whoever else did this, I hope they catch you, and we get the justice for my sister that we need,” said Precious Johnson, victim’s sister.

“I just feel like she didn’t deserve that. And the people that did it, they gonna get what’s coming for them, and they are not going to come home any time soon,” said K’Yannia Johnson, the victim’s daugther.

The family wants accountability.

“She treated me like she birthed me, and I’m just lost of words, I don’t know what else to say,” said Marlaya Dillon, the victim’s god-daughter.

They also want an end to this senseless gun violence in our city.

“With all of this confusion, right now all I have is my faith, no matter what comes, no matter what goes, Iknow Jehovah is going to keep me and my family,” said Guy-Jones.

Baton Rouge Police officials say more arrests could be possible in this case.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at this time.

