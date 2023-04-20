Facebook
Police asks public to help solve murder from Thanksgiving 2021

Justin Henry
Justin Henry(Crime Stoppers)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers is reminding the public that investigators still need information to help them solve the murder of a man on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

Justin Henry, 33, was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Gayosa Street on the morning of Nov. 25, 2021, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators said he died at the scene.

RELATED: 33-year-old killed man killed on Gayosa Street

Detectives and his family are still looking for answers to this unsolved homicide.

Anyone with information that can help close this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously from www.crimestoppers225.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

**Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers **

