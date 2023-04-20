JACQUES TALK: Jasmine Carson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jasmine Carson forever cemented herself into LSU and women’s basketball history with her incredible performance in the 2023 National Championship game.

Carson was 7-7 from the field in the first half, 5-5 from three-point range for 21 points, as the Tigers knocked off Iowa 102-85 to win the program’s first-ever national title.

Carson dropped by WAFB-TV to reflect on LSU’s incredible year under iconic head coach Kim Mulkey and look ahead to her future on the court and in the business world as well.

