Early voting ends Saturday; election reminders released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting for the upcoming April 29th election ends this weekend.

According to the La. Secretary of State’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish voters are deciding on a district judge for the 19th Judicial District Court in this election. Residents of St. Gabriel are voting on the city’s mayor, police chief, and two council members.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released the following reminders ahead of election day:

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 8.

Early voting is April 15-22 (excluding Sunday, April 16) from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov

