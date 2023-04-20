Crawfish Patty Melt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A patty melt is an American sandwich traditionally consisting of beef patty with melted cheese topped with caramelized onions between two slices of bread. It’s a variant of the classic cheeseburger. Here, we utilize crawfish tails that are abundant in the Cajun country, to create the ultimate “Grilled Cheese Sandwich!”

Ingredients:

1 pound crawfish tails

8 slices potato bread

¾ cup mayonnaise, divided

¼ cup prepared horseradish

½ tsp Creole seasoning

3 tbsps vegetable oil, divided

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped green bell peppers

¼ cup chopped celery

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

2 tsps kosher salt

½ cup sliced green onions

½ cup crushed saltine crackers

8 slices Swiss cheese

8 slices Monterey Jack cheese with peppers

¼ cup unsalted butter softened

Chips and pickle spears, for serving

Method:

In a small bowl, combine ½ cup mayonnaise, horseradish, and Creole seasoning, stirring to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onions, bell peppers, celery, garlic, and salt then cook for 10–15 minutes or until vegetables are softened and lightly caramelized. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and let cool slightly. Add green onions, crackers, and remaining mayonnaise to the vegetable mixture, stirring to combine. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse crawfish tails until coarsely chopped. Add to vegetable mixture, stirring to mix well. Form crawfish mixture into 8 (3-ounce), ½-inch-thick patties. In a clean skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the patties and cook for 5–7 minutes or until golden brown on both sides. Remove from skillet and set aside to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining patties using the remaining oil. To create a sandwich, spread prepared horseradish sauce on 1 side of all bread slices. Place 1 slice of each cheese on top of the horseradish sauce. Place 2 crawfish patties on each sandwich and cover with remaining bread slices with cheese. In a clean skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add sandwiches and cook 5–7 minutes or until golden brown on both sides, heated through and cheese is melted. Serve with chips and pickle spears as desired.

