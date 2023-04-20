Baton Rouge police respond to Hollywood Street area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement officers and units responded to a situation in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, April 20.

Law enforcement is responding to a developing situation on Hollywood Street near Beechwood Drive. (WAFB)

One person was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. while Baton Rouge police officers were on scene at Hollywood Street near Beechwood Drive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement, and more information will be added once it has been released.

This is developing story. Check back for more updates.

