APSO: Man stole about $6K worth of cigarettes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

Deputies said the man stole many cartons of cigarettes worth about $6,000 from a convenience store located along LA 73 in Geismar.

They added he got away in what looked like a gray-colored Honda Accord.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

**NOTE: You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

