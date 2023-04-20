100 Black Men of Metro BR hosts town hall to address gun violence, crime reduction strategies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge held a townhall meeting Wednesday, April 14, to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence across the city.

“There are people who are sleeping on the floor because they are afraid bullets are going through their houses. That is unacceptable to know that someone is in the pinnacle of their life, have worked their entire life, and have to sleep on the floor,” said Executive Director Dadrius Lanus.

The organization shared their findings from a canvass they conducted in different high crime areas in Baton Rouge. Leaders spoke to roughly over 100 kids and asked them if they felt safe, and the changes they would like to see happen.

“The 100 started 30 years ago in this space because there was violence in our community. 30 years later we’re still having these same sorts of conversations, and some of this just has to stop,” said President Michael Adams.

Their results led the group to launch a new campaign called ‘Not in My House’.

This initiative is essentially a commitment from kids and their parents that they will not tolerate gun violence.

The 100 received a $45,000 grant from the Department of Justice to conduct the canvass, to have more town hall meetings, and to pass out gun locks.

“The idea of this is we don’t want to see people going into the jail system. We don’t want to see people matriculate into our criminal justice system; we want them to be thriving citizens inside of our city,” said Lanus.

Critics in the past have argued that town halls are useless, but Lanus disagrees.

“I don’t believe that. You hear new information every single time you have a town hall where there may be somebody who did not feel the need to speak up before, but they understand that the problem has exacerbated so much that they want to speak now,” said Lanus.

Lanus and others are hoping is that more people will take on that same commitment, and encourage others to follow suit.

”Without commitment we can never start, and without consistency we can never finish,” said Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole.

