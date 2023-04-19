Facebook
Watching Your Wallet: Used Car Prices

Used Cars
Used Cars(Paul Sableman / CC BY 2.0)
By Liz Koh
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve tried to buy a car lately, you know the used car market is a mess and your next used car is going to cost a lot more.

Well, like many things, you can blame it on the pandemic. It was tough to keep many used cars on the lots when new cars were in short supply. When the pandemic started, one of the industries to shutter its doors for a period of time was new car manufacturers.

So, if new cars aren’t being made, it’s going to hurt the supply of used cars. It’s an obvious statement, but a new car becomes a used car as soon as someone signs on the dotted line. Then, we had chip shortages and that caused car companies to close again.

Industry experts say you shouldn’t expect the used car market to return to normal until 2026. How bad is it? Used car inventory is down 21% from a year ago, according to Cox Automotive, and down 26% from before the pandemic.

One area that notably changed, as a result, was car leasing. Between 2019 and 2022, there was a 20% jump in the number of people that bought a car versus returning one to the dealer. It was just cheaper to do this.

Two years ago, the average used car price was $22,000. Now, it’s more than $26,000.

Car manufacturers are ramping up production, but just a bit. They like the benefits of higher prices caused by supply and demand.

