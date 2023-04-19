Warming up next couple of days before storms arrive on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday that helped to keep temperatures down a bit, bright sunshine today will allow for a significant warm-up as highs climb into the mid 80s. It will be breezy at times, with southeast winds running 10-15 miles per hour.

Friday Storms

Thursday stays warm and dry as we await the arrival of our next storm system. By Friday, widespread showers and t-storms are expected in advance of a cold front. The rains could get an early start, with the potential for more than one round of showers and t-storms during the day.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for a few strong to severe storms, posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather area-wide, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk noted to our west.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is also highlighting the potential for locally heavy rainfall, expanding the Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding to include most of the WAFB viewing area. WPC shows rain totals averaging 1″-2″ for most, which would be manageable, but locally higher totals are possible.

Looking Better for the Weekend

Rains will likely come to an end before daybreak on Saturday with the passage of a cold front. In the wake of that front, the stage should be set for a nice, albeit cooler, weekend. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s on both days, with lows dipping into the upper 40s by Sunday. It looks as though we should stay dry through the weekend.

Extended Outlook

Weather starts out quiet next week, with temperatures a little below-normal, but scattered showers and t-storms are expected to return by the mid part of the week. Temperatures will moderate a bit, but overall look to run near-normal through the second half of the week.

