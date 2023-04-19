Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Student dead after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School

According to a report by The Jena Times, a student at Jena High School passed away after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, April 18.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - According to a report by The Jena Times, a student at Jena High School passed away after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, April 18.

The Jena Times wrote that the Jena Chief of Police, Scott McLendon, confirmed that the incident happened inside a classroom around 11 a.m. School faculty did attempt life-saving measures before the student was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the student, but did share that an autopsy has been requested.

Jena High School made a social media post saying that LEAP testing has been postponed until next week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

Aaron Landry
2 more teens arrested in shooting that left teenager dead, brother injured
The Doyle softball team hosted Jewel Sumner in a Div. III (Non-Select) Regional playoff game on...
Doyle hosts Jewel Sumner in Div. III (Non-Select) Regional Playoffs
Matt Williams delivers the top stories on Wednesday, April 19.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, April 19
10-Day Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 28
Warming up next couple of days before storms arrive on Friday
LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting Gourmet in the Garden for the first time since 2019.
Gourmet in the Garden