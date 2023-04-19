Spring Parade of Homes bringing more houses to the route in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest report by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors states the median sales price for a home in East Baton Rouge Parish is $255,000, down 0.6% from 2022. The median sales price in Ascension and Livingston Parish went up (5.2% for AP) and (4.4% for LP) from 2022 to 2023.

Whether you’re looking for a new home or are looking to make some upgrades to the one you already have, you’re sure to find some inspiration at the Spring Parade of Homes.

It’s happening April 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for people 12 years and over. You’ll get access to tour all parade home during both weekends. Proceeds are donated to the Home Builders Foundation which raises funds to assist families and children in need.

