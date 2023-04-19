SOURCES: Plaquemine deadly shooting suspect surrenders

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Sources confirm to the WAFB I-TEAM a shooting suspect is turning himself in after avoiding arrest for days.

The alleged shooter was wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Kendrick Carter, 24.

Investigators said earlier in April that the victim was walking up toward the suspect’s home when he was shot.

The parents of the suspected shooter who killed a man in Plaquemine early Friday morning, April 7, have been arrested, investigators said.

While the shooter slipped away from the scene, his father and stepmother allegedly took actions to conceal the crime. Both were charged after the fact.

More details will be provided once the suspected shooter is booked into jail.

