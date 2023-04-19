Facebook
SOURCES: Plaquemine deadly shooting suspect surrenders

A man was found shot to death in a yard along Kember Road in Plaquemine early Friday morning,...
A man was found shot to death in a yard along Kember Road in Plaquemine early Friday morning, investigators said.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Sources confirm to the WAFB I-TEAM a shooting suspect is turning himself in after avoiding arrest for days.

The alleged shooter was wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Kendrick Carter, 24.

Investigators said earlier in April that the victim was walking up toward the suspect’s home when he was shot.

RELATED: Parents of suspected shooter arrested; victim identified

The parents of the suspected shooter who killed a man in Plaquemine early Friday morning, April 7, have been arrested, investigators said.

While the shooter slipped away from the scene, his father and stepmother allegedly took actions to conceal the crime. Both were charged after the fact.

More details will be provided once the suspected shooter is booked into jail.

