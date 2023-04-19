Police in Miss. think runaway teen headed to Baton Rouge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - Authorities in Mississippi are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager that they believe is heading to Baton Rouge.

Information provided by Hattiesburg Police Department:

Ashton Foster, 14, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Monday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. at his residence located on James Street.

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Ashton Foster. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Foster was last seen wearing blue colored shorts, a long sleeve navy blue shirt with white writing on the front, white socks and dark-colored Croc shoes (as seen in the first photo).

He is approximately 5′7″ and 115 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

He is believed to have contacted a person from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to pick him up and transport him to Baton Rouge where his girlfriend currently resides.

Police said Ashton Foster, 14, was last seen Monday afternoon at his home in Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department and the Baton Rouge Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to the individual’s whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-554-3747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.