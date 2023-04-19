Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian hit-and-killed on Harding Blvd

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials have responded to a deadly scene on Harding Boulevard near Southern.

According to emergency officials, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 2600 block of Harding.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner has been called to the scene.

Details at this time are limited. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people killed in shooting, victims identified
scam
Elder fraud trending at alarming rate
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Lawmaker wants task force to find better solutions for police chases
Statistics show that an alarming number of people are falling victim to scams.
Elder fraud trending at alarming rate