Pedestrian hit-and-killed on Harding Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials have responded to a deadly scene on Harding Boulevard near Southern.

According to emergency officials, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 2600 block of Harding.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner has been called to the scene.

Details at this time are limited. We will update this story once more information is provided.

