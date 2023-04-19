Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 15 LSU drops final midweek game to McNeese State

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU dropped their final midweek game of the season to McNeese State on Tuesday, April 18 from Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles.

The Tigers (34-11, 7-8 SEC) fell to the Cowgirls (33-12, 14-1 SLC) 4-3 as McNeese State extended its winning streak to seven games.

LSU jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning after three straight RBI singles from Karli Petty, Raelen Gutierrez, and Taylor Pleasants.

McNeese would answer in the bottom of the third inning with three runs of their own to tie the game at 3-3.

The Cowgirls would get the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 4-3.

LSU split the regular season series against McNeese State.

The Tigers will host Mississippi State on Friday, April 21 with the first pitch at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

No. 1 LSU is hosting UL-Lafayette at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.
LSU Baseball Preview: Tigers host Ragin' Cajuns
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU student-athletes honored during annual Mikey Awards ceremony
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47 ) hits a two-run home run against Kentucky on Friday, April 14.
LSU 3rd baseman Tommy White named SEC Player of the Week
LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22)
No. 1 LSU edges No. 12 Kentucky in rubber match to win series