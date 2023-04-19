No. 15 LSU drops final midweek game to McNeese State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU dropped their final midweek game of the season to McNeese State on Tuesday, April 18 from Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles.

The Tigers (34-11, 7-8 SEC) fell to the Cowgirls (33-12, 14-1 SLC) 4-3 as McNeese State extended its winning streak to seven games.

LSU jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning after three straight RBI singles from Karli Petty, Raelen Gutierrez, and Taylor Pleasants.

McNeese would answer in the bottom of the third inning with three runs of their own to tie the game at 3-3.

The Cowgirls would get the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 4-3.

LSU split the regular season series against McNeese State.

The Tigers will host Mississippi State on Friday, April 21 with the first pitch at 6 p.m.

