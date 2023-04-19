No. 1 LSU drops first-midweek game of season to in-state rival ULL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU has dropped their first-midweek game of the season to in-state rival UL-Lafayette on Tuesday, April 18 from Alex Box.

The Tigers (29-7, 9-5 SEC) fell to the Cajuns (26-12, 10-5 SBC) 8-5. UL-Lafayette snapped a two-game losing streak to the Tigers.

It was not the Tigers’ night as a lot of things went wrong for the Purple & Gold.

Two misplayed routine fly balls in the top of the fourth inning allowed the Cajuns to get on base with back-to-back doubles, one scoring and another scoring on a single to make it 6-3.

Blake Money entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and was welcomed with a two-run shot to right field to make it 8-3.

Tre’ Morgan would cut the Cajuns lead down to three after he hit a two-run home run to right field to make it 8-5.

The Cajuns collected 13 hits including five extra-base hits in the win.

LSU heads to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss with the first game of the series scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

