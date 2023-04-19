Man wanted for bank fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man suspected of bank fraud.

Detectives said the man went to two different bank locations in Livingston Parish on April 14, and successfully withdrew $6,500 from a business account using fake credentials.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man suspected of bank fraud. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this case should contact the sheriff’s office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.