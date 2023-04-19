Facebook
Man wanted for bank fraud

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man suspected of bank fraud.
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man suspected of bank fraud.

Detectives said the man went to two different bank locations in Livingston Parish on April 14, and successfully withdrew $6,500 from a business account using fake credentials.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the sheriff’s office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

