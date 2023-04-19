Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Housing assistance program for essential employees expands

Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Housing Assistance Program for essential employees expands.
Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Housing Assistance Program for essential employees expands.(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Buying a house in this market, in this economy can be a tough one.

Launched earlier this year, Louisiana Housing Corporation rolled out “Keys for Service”.

The first-of-its-kind program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to Louisiana’s essential workers.

Prior to its expansion active, full-time first responders and certified teachers were eligible for the assistance.

The program now offers that same help to healthcare employees.

The program, which previously had a maximum annual household income limit of $110,000, has increased the limit to $125,000, allowing even more Louisiana residents to take advantage of the benefits.

Eligible borrowers can receive 4% down payment assistance based on a 30-year mortgage term.

The program is currently funded by $5 million in taxable bonds, but the next issuance will increase to $10 million.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

Police Lights
BRPD: 2 wanted for murder arrested after standoff; third person taken into custody
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD refuses apology, costing taxpayers $15K
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School