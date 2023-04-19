Facebook
Iberville Parish School Superintendent retiring, district looking for new leader

By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish School District is looking to hire a new Superintendent of Schools after Arthur Joffrion Jr., Ed.D. announced he was retiring.

Joffrion announced his decision at a parish school board meeting on March 13.

He was selected for the job back in July of 2016.

Iberville Parish Schools have 4,350 students in 9 schools and 2 Academies, and 950 employees. Its annual operating budget is approximately $110,000,000.

