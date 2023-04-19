Facebook
High school choir goes viral after impromptu performance of the national anthem in DC

An Alabama school choir’s impromptu performance of the national anthem has now gone viral. (Source: WVTM, HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, CNN )
By Chip Scarborough
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) – An Alabama school choir’s impromptu performance of the national anthem has now gone viral.

The Hewitt-Trussville High School students were visiting Washington, D.C. over the weekend to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade.

Afterward, they decided to check out the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and were compelled to sing.

“It was really spontaneous,” choir member Isaac Crawford said. “We were just there singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody was listening.”

Of the seven choir members, six are seniors and will be graduating in just a few weeks.

They said the memory of this event will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“It was truly just an honor to be standing under Jefferson’s statue and singing about what our country believes in,” choir member Molly Bruno said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

