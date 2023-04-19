LSP: Elderly driver dies week after head-on collision; charges pending

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said one of the drivers in a head-on collision that happened on April 10 died on April 17.

Troopers identified the driver as Nelson Cheramie, 79, of Berwick. They added Terrance Brown, 23, of Plaquemine, suffered moderate injuries in the crash that happened on LA 70 at Stephenville Road in St. Martin Parish on April 10 just before 5 p.m.

Tpr. Thomas Gossen said the investigation so far shows Cheramie was headed south on LA 70 in a 2014 Lexus E350 and Brown was northbound on the same highway in a 2007 Honda Accord.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Accord struck the Lexus head-on in the southbound lane of LA 70,” explained Tpr. Gossen.

He added both drivers were properly buckled up at the time of the crash and impairment remains unknown.

“This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending,” noted Tpr. Gossen.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

LSP pointed out Troop I has investigated 17 crashes that resulted in 19 deaths so far in 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.