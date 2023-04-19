Facebook
CRIMESTOPPERS: Police trying to identify person behind 2 armed robberies

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a wanted armed robber.(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a wanted armed robber.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a wanted armed robber.(Crime Stoppers)

According to Crime Stoppers, the person is responsible for two armed robberies of a convenience store on Millerville Road near Marwood Avenue.

The first robbery happened on March 18 and the second robbery happened on April 2, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a wanted armed robber.(Crime Stoppers)

If you can identify the person, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

