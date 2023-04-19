CRIMESTOPPERS: Police trying to identify person behind 2 armed robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a wanted armed robber.

According to Crime Stoppers, the person is responsible for two armed robberies of a convenience store on Millerville Road near Marwood Avenue.

The first robbery happened on March 18 and the second robbery happened on April 2, officials said.

If you can identify the person, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

