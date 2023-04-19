CRIME STOPPERS: Vehicle sought in hit and run investigation
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking assistance locating a vehicle in connection to a hit and run investigation.
According to officials, the hit and run happened in May of 2022. Detectives said vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian near Government St.
The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, officials added.
If you have any information call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.
