CRIME STOPPERS: Vehicle sought in hit and run investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking assistance locating a vehicle in connection to a hit and run investigation.

Vehicle allegedly connected to hit and run investigation. (Crime Stoppers)

According to officials, the hit and run happened in May of 2022. Detectives said vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian near Government St.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, officials added.

If you have any information call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.