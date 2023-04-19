Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Vehicle sought in hit and run investigation

Vehicle allegedly connected to hit and run investigation.
Vehicle allegedly connected to hit and run investigation.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking assistance locating a vehicle in connection to a hit and run investigation.

Vehicle allegedly connected to hit and run investigation.
Vehicle allegedly connected to hit and run investigation.(Crime Stoppers)

According to officials, the hit and run happened in May of 2022. Detectives said vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian near Government St.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, officials added.

If you have any information call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

