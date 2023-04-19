BRPD: 2 wanted for murder arrested after standoff; third person taken into custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people wanted for murder were arrested after a standoff at a hotel on Wednesday, April 19.

Investigators said the US Marshal’s Office was serving warrants at WoodSpring Suites on North Harrells Ferry Road when the people inside refused to leave the room. They added a short standoff followed.

BRPD said three people were eventually taken into custody. Two of them were wanted for first-degree murder and a third person with them was taken in for questioning, police added. No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any names or the cases they were wanted in connection with.

Officials said more details will be released later in the day.

