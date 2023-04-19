2 more teens arrested in shooting that left teenager dead, brother injured

The following is a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives make two additional arrests in Darrow shooting that left one dead and another injured.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Tuesday, April 18, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Aaron Landry, 18, of Gonzales, and a 17-year-old male of Darrow, in relation to the homicide of Treylon Brown.

Treylon Brown (Submitted)

RELATED: Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized; teen suspect arrested

Both suspects are charged with the following:

principal to first-degree murder

principal to attempted 1st degree murder

principal to illegal use of weapons

principal to aggravated criminal damage to property

On Sunday, March 12, deputies responded to a shooting along Hwy 22 in Darrow. Upon arrival deputies found Treylon Brown, 15, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second juvenile victim was also struck by gunfire; he was transported to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. During their investigation, detectives identified Aaron Landry and the juvenile as suspects and obtained a warrant for their arrest. Landry was arrested at his residence and booked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office. the juvenile turned himself in accompanied by family; he was arrested and transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

At this time, detectives have arrested three subjects in this investigation. On March 17, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property. This is an ongoing investigation; more arrests are pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.