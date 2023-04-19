Facebook
100 Black Men of Baton Rouge hosting town hall to address crime

By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge is partnering with a group of community safety leaders in an effort to get a grip on gun violence in the area.

Community members are invited to attend a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Star Hill Baptist Church on North Foster Drive.

Officials said they will discuss neighborhood outreach and communication efforts that are aimed at preventing gun violence and promoting gun safety.

Leaders will also share their findings from their first city canvass, and they want input from community members to help move efforts forward.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

