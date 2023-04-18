Woman used victim’s bank cards to buy about $12K worth of gift cards, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman used a victim’s bank cards to buy about $12,000 worth of bank cards, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Police said the gift cards were purchased at the Sam’s Club in Denham Springs at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

The woman pictured above is believed to have bought the gift cards.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact DSPD Detective Jordan Baronich with the Denham Springs Police Department by calling the number (225) 665-5106 ext. 224.

