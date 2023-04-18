Facebook
Woman arrested after waiting to get help for deadly overdose victim, police say

Christen Hebert Brown
Christen Hebert Brown
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Police said a woman was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, after being accused of waiting to get help for the victim of a deadly overdose.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, Christen Hebert Brown, 42, of Belle Rose, is being charged with failure to seek assistance.

Brown’s arrest stems from an investigation that began on January 31, 2023, authorities said. That’s when police said they were called to a motel in the area of LA 182 about a potential overdose.

Police said that when officers arrived at the motel, Jesse Engleton, 52, was found dead from an overdose that was later confirmed by autopsy reports,

According to police, Brown is accused of waiting to call for medical assistance that would have potentially saved Engleton’s life.

Morgan City police said the April 18 arrest is Brown’s third arrest in connection with an overdose investigation. They added she was also arrested and accused of administering drugs to an overdose victim back in 2021.

