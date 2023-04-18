Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WBRSO: Man accused of stealing from former workplace

Business burglary evidence
Business burglary evidence(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from his former workplace.

Deputies said Aaron Ballard, 43, of Denham Springs, is charged with simple burglary.

According to a spokesman with WBRSO, Ballard worked for Ken Environmental.

The WBRSO spokesman said Ballard allegedly entered his former workplace, disabled the security systems, and stole $31,000 worth of tools and equipment.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Ballard’s property at the request of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies said. They added that a significant amount of the stolen tools and equipment were recovered.

Ballard is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and will be transferred to the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, according to WBRSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 18
Storms look to return Friday
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Law enforcement has arrested two people who allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles...
Catalytic converter thieves arrested in Baton Rouge, officials say
There is no word on the man’s cause of death.
Coroner’s office called to scene after body found in Pointe Coupee Parish