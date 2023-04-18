WBRSO: Man accused of stealing from former workplace

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from his former workplace.

Deputies said Aaron Ballard, 43, of Denham Springs, is charged with simple burglary.

According to a spokesman with WBRSO, Ballard worked for Ken Environmental.

The WBRSO spokesman said Ballard allegedly entered his former workplace, disabled the security systems, and stole $31,000 worth of tools and equipment.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Ballard’s property at the request of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies said. They added that a significant amount of the stolen tools and equipment were recovered.

Ballard is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and will be transferred to the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, according to WBRSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.