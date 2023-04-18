Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter

(Gray News) – It was a big day last week for the European Space Agency as it launched its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, or JUICE, to explore our galaxy’s gas-giant planet.

However, many viewers of the launch from French Guinea online found themselves distracted by something much more terrestrial than the sights soon to be seen via JUICE.

A sloth, nicknamed Jerry by the internet, could be seen in the field just in front of the launch site and perfectly in the ESA camera’s view.

Despite the potential danger of being near or in a launch site while a launch is taking place, reports on Jerry seem to indicate that he was not injured and is doing just fine after the rocket took off.

With the success of JUICE’s launch, the ESA’s mission to explore Jupiter and its three ocean-bearing moons Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa is well on its way.

The ESA said it plans to examine all of these celestial bodies with a variety of remote sensing, geophysical, and in situ instruments.

The space organization said the mission will also try to determine if these planetary objects could make for possible habitats.

According to Ars Technica, the spacecraft will do three flybys around Earth before launching out to Jupiter by 2031. Once in orbit around Jupiter, the plan is to do dozens of flybys of the planet and its moons until 2034.

