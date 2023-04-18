Sharenting: How much is too much to share about your children online?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us use social media every day. We use it to connect with family and friends, but there are consequences when it comes to sharing too much of your children’s lives.

You may have heard of the term “sharenting,” a relatively new term to describe parents over-sharing their children’s lives online. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers have done this for years.

Studies show the average child has their picture shared online 1,300 times before the age of 13 and before they’re allowed to create their own Facebook or Instagram. Many parents don’t think twice about it, but we talked to an expert who shares some things you should reconsider before posting.

“Some parents choose to share their child’s pictures and others don’t, said James Helm, an attorney at Top Dog Law. “And under the law, there’s actually nothing that prohibits parents from sharing their children’s everyday lives. So anything from waking up to going to school. And this has become a huge problem for a couple of reasons. First, because that information has actually been used by advertisers to target children. But even worse, people like pedophiles, scammers, now all have information on your children and potentially where to locate them.”

His second reason is the mental health effects being on social media has. Even as adults, our pictures on social media can cause anxiety. Young people have this, on top of everything they’re going through growing up.

So how much is too much?

“Every parent has to take their own opinion into account on when is too young,” said Helm. “I think that anytime before 12 years old, you probably do not want to put your children’s pictures on the internet. Obviously, there are certain situations when you’re on Facebook, you’re with family, you’re at a family reunion, you’re at a wedding, where there might be a picture or two that comes out.

He said there’s a big difference between that and then documenting your child’s daily life as you would in a reality show.s

