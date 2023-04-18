Facebook
Report: LSU hosting official visit for Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith, a star in women’s hoops, could be a perfect fit for LSU
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) drives as Mississippi forward Madison Scott (24) defends...
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) drives as Mississippi forward Madison Scott (24) defends during the firt half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)(Caean Couto | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The mania in the aftermath of the LSU Lady Tigers’ National Championship win has the potential to grow even more with the possible addition of Louisville star Hailey Van Lith.

LSU recruiting insider Shea Dixon of On3 Sports, reports that the program is hosting Van Lith on an official visit Tuesday (April 18).

Van Lith was an All-ACC selection the past two seasons and she averaged 20 points per game.

Van Lith is one of the nation’s top stars in women’s college hoops and if she were to play for LSU next year for her senior season, she’d be joining a roster that already has a star in Angel Reese and is set to add Mikaylah Williams, the Bossier City native who just happens to be the No. 1 recruit in the country.

In just year two of her reign, head coach Kim Mulkey won the title by taking advantage of the transfer portal. Reese, Jasmine Carson, LaDazhia Williamson, and Alexis Morris all landed in Baton Rouge through the portal and a potential Van Lith landing is a sign that LSU is a destination for the biggest names in the sport.

Van Lith entered the portal at the conclusion of her junior season at Louisville, which ended with an Elite 8 loss at the hands of Caitlin Clark and Iowa. She has two years of eligibility left and the guard would boost perimeter shooting and playmaking for LSU on offense and give them a hard-nose on-ball defender on the other side of the court.

With her short stature and trademark pigtails, Van Lith evokes the image of Mulkey herself from her days as a champion guard for Louisiana Tech and could be an ideal fit for the program.

