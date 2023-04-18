Facebook
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

One of the two women wanted in connection with the Nathan Millard case was arrested Friday morning, March 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second woman wanted in connection with the Nathan Millard case was arrested Tuesday, April 18, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Tabbetha Barner was arrested for prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tabbetha Barner
Tabbetha Barner(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Tiffany Ann Guidry was arrested Friday morning, March 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said they arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry after receiving an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen.

Guidry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance, according to officials.

She was apprehended while standing on the corner of Nicholson Drive and Terrace Avenue, officials added.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women in connection with the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

According to BRPD, Tabbetha Barner has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry
Tiffany Guidry(Baton Rouge Police Department)

**GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING**

CLICK HERE to read Tiffany Guidry’s arrest warrant.

**GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING**

CLICK HERE to read Tabbetha Barner’s arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on Barner’s and Guidry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

