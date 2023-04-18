Police arrest juvenile accused of being peeping Tom

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile is facing a peeping Tom charge after officials chased him from outside a home early Tuesday morning, April 18, according to the Zachary Police Department.

Police said someone called them around 6:30 a.m. to report a man looking into a home’s window while inappropriately touching himself.

Responding officers found the juvenile at the scene, and he led them on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody, according to officials.

Police said they arrested him for criminal trespass, obscenity, peeping Tom, and resisting an officer. He was booked into the juvenile detention center.

