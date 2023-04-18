Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police arrest juvenile accused of being peeping Tom

(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile is facing a peeping Tom charge after officials chased him from outside a home early Tuesday morning, April 18, according to the Zachary Police Department.

Police said someone called them around 6:30 a.m. to report a man looking into a home’s window while inappropriately touching himself.

Responding officers found the juvenile at the scene, and he led them on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody, according to officials.

Police said they arrested him for criminal trespass, obscenity, peeping Tom, and resisting an officer. He was booked into the juvenile detention center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

Christen Hebert Brown
Woman arrested after waiting to get help for deadly overdose victim, police say
Boil water advisory issued for some Denham Springs residents
LSU student-athletes honored during annual Mikey Awards ceremony
Former location of Sammys' Grill, Prairieville
Mike Anderson’s to open Prairieville location