Mike Anderson’s to open Prairieville location

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Plans are underway to open a new Mike Anderson’s restaurant in Prairieville, franchise owner Chip Robert says.

The popular seafood restaurant will operate at the former location of Sammy’s Grill, on Airline Highway near Old Jefferson Highway.

Robert said he plans to open the new location in July.

This will make the third Mike Anderson’s location.

Robert also owns the Mike Anderson’s restaurant inside the Clarion Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales.

The original Mike Anderson’s opened in 1975 on Lee Drive, near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

