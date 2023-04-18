Facebook
Man arrested following overdose death of person, deputies say

Russell Daigle
Russell Daigle(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a person, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

WBRSO said Russell Daigle, 32, of Port Allen, has been charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a trailer park on Lafiton Lane in Port Allen on Wednesday, April 12, authorities said. They added Samuel Moore, 30, of Port Allen was found unresponsive and died as a result of a drug overdose.

A spokesman with WBRSO said detectives developed and corroborated information about Daigle’s alleged involvement in Moore’s death.

Bond for Daigle has been set at $900,000, according to WBRSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

