LSU student-athletes honored during annual Mikey Awards ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football players took home some significant honors at the Mikey Awards, which is an all-student-athlete production modeled after the ESPY Awards.

Former Tiger Ryan Clark was the emcee and lots of fashionable attire was featured.

Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up the record-breaking male award. Senior receiver Kyren Lacey, who is from Thibodaux, took home this year’s best-dressed male athlete award. Baseball’s Dylan Crews earned the best athlete award.

The big event was a chance to visit with the Tiger quarterbacks for the first time this spring. It was also the first time wide receiver Malik Nabers has spoken publicly since his off-the-field incident in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Nabers was initially charged with illegally possessing a gun. The charges were dropped and Nabers isn’t expected to miss any game time.

LSU will complete spring ball this weekend in Tiger Stadium with the annual spring game before the buildup begins for a highly-anticipated 2023 season.

