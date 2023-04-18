Facebook
LSU holds second-to-last practice before spring game

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If Baton Rouge can get the rain through the area on Friday, April 21, and early Saturday, then things should be good to go for the annual spring game at 1 p.m.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his Tigers avoided lots of typical weather issues in the spring by practicing in the morning.

Maason Smith’s comeback continues, as the star defensive lineman was rolling through team drills on Tuesday, April 18.

After injuring his knee in last season’s opener against Florida State, Smith plans to be a full go against the Seminoles in this year’s kickoff.

Speaking of kickoffs, Damian Ramos is LSU’s experienced guy there. He was 10-of-14 on field goals last season and 55-of-57 on extra points.

But Ramos can hardly relax with sophomore Nathan Diebert awaiting his opportunity.

