Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By The Associated Press and TED SHAFFREY Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building, and people nearby described a fearsome rumbling, followed by screams.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. Other students described seeing cars falling in the building.

Officials said one worker was trapped on an upper floor and rescued via a neighboring roof.

The garage caved in around 4 p.m., a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

The collapse left the building “completely unstable,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. Firefighters had to pull out because of the danger, conducting searches instead with a drone and a robotic dog, Fire Department Chief of Operations John Esposito said.

The building was “all the way pancaked, collapsed all the way to the cellar floor,” Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said.

William Flashnick, 19, was in a Pace classroom when he and a friend thought they heard an explosion and ran to a window to look. As they opened the window, a plume of thick dust rose in the air.

When it cleared, they peered down into the parking lot, where cars were tossed asunder and a top parking deck had cracked open.

Flashnick initially worried for all of their lives. One of his first thoughts was of the World Trade Center, which looms over the neighborhood.

“We freaked out. Given the history of this place, it’s a little scary,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz, Bobby Caina Calvan, Michael R. Sisak and Deepti Hajela contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
Police Lights
EBRSO: 2 people killed in shooting
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding