JACQUES TALK: Jayden Daniels & Garrett Nussmeier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV Sports caught up with LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier Monday evening at the annual Mikey Award Show.

The event honors the outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments of its student-athletes.

Daniels started all 14 of LSU’s games last season, completing 68.6% of his throws for 2,913 yards passing with 17 touchdowns against 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 885 yards and 11 more TDs.

Garrett Nussmeier got action in the SEC Championship against Georgia and The Citrus Bowl vs Purdue and shined in both. Nussmeier completed 61.9% of his throws last year for 800 yards, with 5 touchdowns against 4 interceptions.

