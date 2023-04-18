Facebook
Hollywood Casino to change name as part of major renovation project

Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollywood Casino will become The Queen Baton Rouge in the fall of 2023.

The name change is part of a much larger transformation project that includes moving the downtown Baton Rouge casino to a new facility on land. The project will increase the casino’s total footprint from 62,000 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Queen Baton Rouge, a new brand that reflects the excitement and exceptional offerings that have been coming to fruition at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge,” said Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment. “With this comprehensive revolution of The Queen Baton Rouge, we are introducing a new era for the historic property, one that enriches the gaming, entertainment, and dining experiences for our guests.”

The new Queen Baton Rouge will offer more than 750 gaming machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and pai gow poker.

Casino officials said the expanded casino will also include a DraftKings Sportsbook. Players will have the opportunity to place wagers on professional and collegiate sports via 20 kiosks and four betting windows.

Three new quick-service restaurants will debut with the opening of the renovated casino. Big Chicken will overlook the Mississippi River and will serve chicken sandwiches. Three Woks Noodle Bar will serve a variety of Asian cuisine. Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge will serve brews, teas, items for breakfast, and items for lunch.

The name change from Hollywood Casino to The Queen Baton Rouge was approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Monday, April 17.

