Carlos Stewart, former Dunham, Santa Clara guard, commits to LSU

Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Dunham star and Santa Clara guard, Carlos Stewart, is returning home and has committed to LSU, according to his Twitter account.

Stewart is the third player from the Baton Rouge area to commit to the Tigers, joining another former Dunham Tiger in Jordan Wright and former Walker Wildcat Jalen Cook.

The 6-foot-1 guard started all 33 games for the Broncos, averaging 15.2 points, 1.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game last season while shooting 44.1%.

At Dunham, Stewart was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year and led the Tigers to their second straight Division III State Championship while averaging 31.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7, assists and 3.2 steals per game.

