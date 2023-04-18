Eggs Benedict Casserole with Spicy Hollandaise Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It can be a challenge to fit a good breakfast into the morning rush during the school days. This casserole can be prepared the night before and pop it in the oven one hour prior to serving. Experiment with your own local ingredients including seafood or vegetables in place of the meat.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Serving

Ingredients for Casserole:

6 large whole eggs

1 tbsp olive oil

6 English muffins, split and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large leek, thinly sliced

12 ounces Canadian bacon, chopped

2½ cups milk

1½ tsps dry mustard

2 tbsps chopped chives

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method for Casserole:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Place English muffin pieces on a large baking sheet and bake for 12–15 minutes or until lightly brown. Remove from oven and transfer to prepared baking dish. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add sliced leek then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add Canadian bacon and cook for 3–5 minutes or until beginning to brown, stirring occasionally. Spoon mixture over English muffin pieces. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together whole eggs, milk, dry mustard, chives, heavy whipping cream, and cayenne pepper. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Pour egg mixture over leek-bacon mixture. Bake for 40–45 minutes or until the casserole is puffed and golden brown.

Ingredients for Spicy Hollandaise:

4 egg yolks

2 tbsps fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 tsp Creole mustard

¾ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp smoked paprika

1 cup melted unsalted butter

Method for Spicy Hollandaise:

In a blender, combine all ingredients for Hollandaise except butter. Process 10 seconds or until well combined. With blender running, gradually add in melted butter in a slow, steady stream until mixture is smooth and thickened. To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce over each portion of casserole. Serve immediately.

